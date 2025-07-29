Minnesota weather: Monday night storms leave thousands without power

The Brief Storms rolled through the Twin Cities for the second night in a row on Monday. The strong storms caused power outages and toppled over trees. Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power, which may take a couple of days until it's fully restored.



Severe weather swept across parts of Minnesota on Monday night, causing power outages, downed trees and other storm damage.

Storm damage

What happened:

The latest round of storms moved in just after sunset on Monday, bringing rain, lightning and wind gusts nearing 70 mph.

The severe weather toppled trees and snapped branches, leading to some roadways being blocked that crews are working to clear as of Tuesday morning.

Here's a look at the storm damage reported across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Power outages

Dig deeper:

More than 140,000 Xcel Energy customers in the Twin Cities metro reportedly lost power from the late-night storms. The latest disruption came as over 1,000 Xcel Energy crew members were already deployed working on restoring power from Sunday’s storms.

"We’re committed to restoring power to customers as quickly and safely as possible as storms continue to impact the region. Despite infrastructure damage from high winds, heavy rain, lightning and hail, more than 1,000 crew members have made significant progress restoring service," the energy company said in a post on Monday night.

More than 2,000 crew members will be deployed across Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin on Tuesday to help restore power, Xcel Energy said on social media Tuesday morning.

Some people might not have their power restored until at least Thursday.