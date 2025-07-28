Minnesota weather: Hot again with late day storms Monday, milder the rest of the week

The Brief Temperatures are in the 90s with heat index values in the triple digits for some parts of Minnesota. Severe storms are possible later in the day, with a level 4 enhanced risk in west central Minnesota and a level 2 slight risk in the metro. Relief from the heat and humidity arrives by midweek with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.



It's hot and humid across parts of Minnesota Monday, with storms expected to develop later in the day.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

Storm chances Monday:

Temperatures heat into the low 90s across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro, though it will feel like the triple digits in some areas. Northern Minnesota will see cooler highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

After a sunny afternoon, storms are expected to develop later in the day and into the evening. The main threats are damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes – particularly in western Minnesota.

These storms carry a level 4 moderate risk of severe weather for a portion of west central Minnesota, a level 3 enhanced risk for areas just west of the Twin Cities and a level 2 slight risk for the metro area and southeastern Minnesota.

Severe weather outlook map July 28, 2025. (FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Tuesday brings a break from the heat, though it will still feel humid. Highs will be in the 80s with partly cloudy skies.

By Wednesday, temperatures are cooler with highs in the upper 70s and dew points dropping into the 50s. This stretch of mild temperatures and lower humidity will likely last into the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)