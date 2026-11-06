Minnesota weather: Sunny, tranquil and seasonably cool Friday

The Brief The Twin Cities recorded its first fall freeze Friday morning, tying for the third-latest on record. Temperatures will warm into the seasonable 40s on Friday, accompanied by plenty of sunshine. The weekend turns warmer with highs in the 50s, though some areas could approach 60 degrees.



Friday brings plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 40s across much of Minnesota before a gradual warmup arrives this weekend.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

First fall freeze:

It's a chilly start as the Twin Cities metro dipped to around 31 degrees Friday morning, marking the first fall freeze of the season and tying for the third-latest on record.

The last time the first fall freeze occurred this late was Nov. 6, 1958, with only 2016 and 1900 recording later dates.

The forecast:

The day will be bright and tranquil with almost no breeze. Western Minnesota will see more cloud cover, while areas farther east enjoy mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures are seasonable with widespread highs in the 40s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 45 degrees.

Friday night stays seasonably chilly under a few passing clouds. Overnight lows fall into the 30s, with many areas near or below freezing, including the Twin Cities metro.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday turns a little warmer with partly cloudy skies and some filtered sunshine. Temperatures climb into the low 50s, accompanied by a light southwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday looks pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures could approach 60 degrees Monday before settling back into the 50s through next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)