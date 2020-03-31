Possible cougar sighting in Dodge County, Minnesota

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a possible cougar sighting early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller said that at about 5:30 a.m., they spotted a cougar between the American Legion and Hot Wok in Dodge Center, Minnesota.

"Our deputies checked that area for tracks as the call came in well after the cat was observed. Deputies were not able to find tracks due to the frozen ground," officials wrote.

Authorities spoke with the DNR area wildlife manager who said that cougars can have a 1,000 square mile area they often call home, so it could have been passing through. It's also possible that it was the same cougar that was seen a few months ago.

The DNR area wildlife manager said that cougars are most active from dusk to dawn and that they are not likely to approach people.

