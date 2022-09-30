Scene secured at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital, police say not an active shooter incident

The Austin Police Department says it has secured the scene and that it is safe at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital.

There had been reports of a possible active shooter, but police say that was not the case.

APD says no injuries were reported and that roadways are expected to reopen soon in the area.

Officials say resources were deployed as a precautionary measure.

Activity at the scene had been winding down. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out at around 3:15 p.m. that it was scaling down the number of units on scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out about a critical incident at 11113 Research Boulevard service road northbound at around 12:32 p.m.

ATCEMS says five ambulances, five commanders, and multiple single-unit response responded.

People were asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to allow responders to work the incident.

Some time later, APD tweeted out that it had responded to a shots fired call and that the hospital had been placed on lockdown as a precaution.