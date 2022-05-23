Portion of Cedar Lake Parkway in Minneapolis closed until spring 2023

A portion of Cedar Lake Parkway in Minneapolis closed Monday morning, and it will stay closed until next spring.

The long-term closure of the road comes as crews continue construction on the troubled Southwest Light Rail/Green Line Extension, which will connect Eden Prairie to Minneapolis when it opens in 2027.

Crews will be constructing a portion of the Kenilworth tunnel, which will extend under Cedar Lake Parkway. While the road is closed, regional traffic will be detoured from Cedar Lake Road to France Avenue to West Lake Street. However, pedestrians and bicyclists will have access across the tunnel construction area.

The project is the latest road closure related to the Green Line Extension. Other closures include Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins and West 70th Street in Eden Prairie. Beltline Boulevard/Ottawa Avenue South and Highway 7 in St. Louis Park will also see lane and road closures this summer.

The $2.75 billion light rail project has been hampered by delays (it's four years behind schedule) and cost overruns. Minnesota lawmakers earlier this year approved a bill that would trigger an audit of the light rail line.