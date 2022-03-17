Southwest Light Rail audit heads to governor's desk

article

A bill triggering an audit of the troubled Southwest Light Rail project is headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk after overwhelming support in both the House and Senate this week.

The House gave final passage Thursday afternoon on a 132-1 vote. The Senate passed it unanimously earlier in the week.

The bill has $200,000 to bring in engineering experts to investigate cost overruns and delays that have driven the cost estimate to $2.75 billion with a 2027 opening.

Advertisement

It also forces Met Council to report to the Legislature whenever there are significant overruns or delays.