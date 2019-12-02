Popular North Shore photography landmark succumbs to winter storm

article

A popular photography landmark on Minnesota's North Shore collapsed this weekend after a winter storm.

The Tettegouche State Park Sea Stack toppled after a winter storm that brought multiple inches of storm to Northern Minnesota Saturday.

The Tettegouche Sea Stack in 2010.

The Sea Stack was popular among photographers, especially during storms that created large waves like Saturday's.

Photos of the stack showed its erosion over generations until its eventual fall over the weekend.