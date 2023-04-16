Pope County deputy, subject of domestic call killed during attempted arrest in Western Minnesota

A Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed along with the subject of a domestic call Saturday. Two other law enforcement officers were also injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 7:30p.m. the deputy along, with another deputy from Pope County and a police officer from Starbuck, Minnesota responded to the call in the town of Cyrus.

During the attempted arrest there was an exchange of gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office says. One deputy and the subject of the arrest were killed during the incident.

One officer from Starbuck was injured but not hospitalized and another Pope County deputy was treated for injuries and released,

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Pope County expects to update the public at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.