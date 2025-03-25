Police warn of another Dinkytown robbery after Sunday morning spree

The Brief Police are warning about another armed robbery in the Dinkytown area after a string of incidents over the weekend. A group robbed the victim along 7th Street SE around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Early Sunday morning, police investigated a string of five robberies in 15 minutes.



University of Minnesota police warned about an overnight robbery and another attempted robbery in the Dinkytown area on Monday night, just a day after a string of robberies in the city.

Robbery warning in Dinkytown

What we know:

Police shared the alert on its safety notification page late Monday night. The alert warned about a robbery around 10:30 p.m. in front of a home along 7th Street Southeast near 12th Avenue Southeast. Police said that the robbery involved three to four men wearing black hoodies, black masks, and one of the robbers was armed with a gun while another had a knife.

The robbers were reportedly in a gray BMW SUV without plates.

The second incident:

Moments later, police said there was another robbery attempt involving the same group, just blocks away, on the other side of Interstate 35W at 8th Street Southeast and 9th Avenue Southeast.

Police note both robberies were off campus but are asking anyone with information on the thieves to call 911.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the robbers were able to steal or if anyone was hurt in either incident.

String of weekend robberies

The backstory:

The Minneapolis Police Department activated its robbery response protocol after a string of incidents in the early morning hours of Sunday in Dinkytown and northeast Minneapolis.

Police said there were reports of five robberies in the span of 15 minutes just before 3 a.m.

The robberies included:

2:42 a.m., 14th Avenue Southeast and 5th Street Southeast : Three to four suspects were involved, driving a gray sedan. Items stolen include keys, a credit card, and an ID. No injuries reported.

2:49 a.m., 600 block of 10th Avenue Northeast : Three suspects were involved in a gray vehicle. A backpack was stolen. No injuries were reported.

2:52 a.m., 1100 block of Washington Street Northeast : Three to four suspects were involved in a gray sedan. A purse, wallet, and keys were stolen. No injuries were reported.

2:55 a.m., 900 block of 5th Street Southeast : Three suspects were involved in a gray sedan. Police did not say if anything was stolen. A victim was assaulted but declined medical attention.

2:57 a.m., 700 11th Avenue Southeast: Three to four suspects were involved in a gold sedan. About $90 in cash was stolen. No injuries were reported. This was just a block away from the Monday night robbery.

What you can do:

After the Sunday robberies, Minneapolis police asked anyone with information on the incidents to contact authorities. You can email policetips@minneapolismn.gov, or call 612-673-5845.

To send an anonymous tip, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.