Minneapolis armed robbery spree: 5 robberies within 15 minutes

article

The Brief Minneapolis had five reported aggravated robberies at gunpoint within 15 minutes across the northeast and southeast parts of the city. Police say each robbery involved three to four suspects, but none of them were located. Items that were stolen range from credit cards and wallets to keys and a backpack.



Across northeast and southeast Minneapolis, five robberies at gunpoint took place within 15 minutes early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis robbery spree

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, five robberies at gunpoint took place within 15 minutes in the areas of northeast and southeast Minneapolis.

Just after 3 a.m., Minneapolis police activated its Robbery Pattern Response Protocol, which received support from University of Minnesota Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Despite the protocol being in place, the three to four suspects thought to be involved in the incidents were not located.

Here's a breakdown of each incident:

The first incident took place at 2:42 a.m. at 14th Avenue Southeast and 5th Street Southeast.

Three to four suspects were involved, driving a gray sedan.

Items that were stolen include keys, a credit card and an ID.

No injuries were reported.

The second incident took place at 2:49 a.m. on the 600 block of 10th Avenue Northeast.

Three suspects were involved in a gray vehicle.

A backpack was stolen.

No injuries were reported.

The third incident took place at 2:52 a.m. on the 1100 block of Washington Street Northeast.

Three to four suspects were involved in a gray sedan.

A purse, wallet and keys were stolen.

No injuries were reported.

The fourth incident took place at 2:55 a.m. on the 900 block of 5th Street Southeast.

Three suspects were involved in a gray sedan.

Police did not say if anything was stolen.

A victim was assaulted but declined medical attention.

The fifth incident took place at 2:57 a.m. at 700 11th Avenue Southeast.

Three to four suspects were involved in a gold sedan.

About $90 in cash was stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Minneapolis police investigate, ask for the public's help

What you can do:

Minneapolis police are currently investigating the string of robberies, with no reported arrests yet.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact authorities. You can email policetips@minneapolismn.gov, or call 612-673-5845.

To send an anonymous tip, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.