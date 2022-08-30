Police searching for missing 9-month-old baby in Shakopee, Minn.

article

A public safety alert has been sent to residents in Scott and Carver Counties for a missing 9-month-old boy who police say was taken by her mother.

According to the alert, the missing child, Jahki Forester, is a Black boy with black hair who was last wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie.

Authorities are also looking for a 25-year-old female named Zenitra Lee (who also goes by Forester), who is 5-foot, 8-inches with black hair. She is believed to be wearing a black bandanna, leggings, a light gray tank top, and a hoodie with a Patagonia backpack and sandals.

The alert from the state says Zenitra is the mother of Jahki and Jahki was under protective custody. Both were last seen at the government center in Shakopee and left the area on foot. However, an earlier alert from the sheriff's office said the woman could have access to two vehicles including a 2012 blue Jeep Grand Cherokee (license number EVT766) and a 2015 blue Kia Optima (HVU436).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

