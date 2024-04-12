Police searching for deaf man missing from St. Cloud

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man, who is deaf, after he was last seen two months ago in the St. Cloud area.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Shane Lewis Wozney has been missing since Feb. 11, 2024.

He is described as a 37-year-old man, 5-foot-11, and weighing about 180 pounds with an eagle's head tattoo on his back. He was last seen wearing an orange baseball hat with a dark-colored hat underneath, along with a tan or green-colored button-up jacket, blue jeans and tan, dirty work boots.

Law enforcement add he also typically wears a hat and sometimes wears a pair of black-framed glasses.

Authorities say Wozney is deaf, and his primary language is American Sign Language.

The BCA is listing him as "Endangered" because he has been missing for more than 30 days.

Anyone who knows Wozney's whereabouts is asked to contact St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-1200 or call 911.