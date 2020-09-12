Police say 170 emergency calls were made to St. Paul home prior to deadly shooting

article

Police say a man has died after a Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. for the report of a shooting on the 800 block of Lawson Avenue East. Inside a home, police say the found a man who had been shot in his upper body.

Paramedics responded with police but pronounced the victim dead at the scene. An investigation is now underway and officers are searching for the suspect involved.

Police say they aren't sure what led to the shooting or if the victim lived at the home. But, officers say they've been called the residence 170 times since the start of the year for a variety of complaints including thefts and weapon reports.

The death marks the city's 24th homicide of the year.