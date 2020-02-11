Police remind snowmobile drivers not to ride on sidewalk

Apparently, in some parts of Minnesota, this needs repeating: you should not ride your snowmobile on the sidewalk.

The Cannon Falls Police Department is reminding snowmobile drivers of that after officers took a complaint Monday of snowmobiles driving on the sidewalk in the city.

Police in Cannon Falls, Minnesota took a complaint on Monday about snowmobiles driving on the sidewalk. (Cannon Falls Police Department / FOX 9)

“It is unfortunate that some don’t think about how hard it was to clear that sidewalk or to have it filled with your snowmobile track,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “This gives a bad name for the law-abiding snowmobiles.”

According to police, city ordinance requires snowmobiles to stay on the side of the road and travel with traffic.

Police are asking anyone who sees a snowmobile cutting across a property, on sidewalks or in parks to call them at 507-263-2626 or 911.