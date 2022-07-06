St. Cloud shooting: 4 people hurt including teen boy

There is no lingering threat to the public after a shooting in St. Cloud, Minnesota left four people hurt Wednesday evening.

Officers responded around 5:47 p.m. for the report of a shooting near 6th Avenue and 11th Street South. The scene is just a block from the St. Cloud State University campus.

Police say it appears an argument involving multiple people ended with shots being fired. There are at least four victims being treated at the hospital for the shooting including three men between ages 19 and 21 and a 15-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to his head. All four victims are seriously hurt but were stable and expected to survive as of 9 p.m., according to officers.

A witness tells FOX 9 that they saw a group of teens arguing in an alley when a white vehicle pulled up and two men got out and started shooting.

No one is in custody at this time for the shooting, but there is no ongoing threat to the public and the scene near the shooting is secure.