Police: Monday night Near North shooting victim dies from injuries

A victim of a Monday night shooting in the Near North neighborhood of Minneapolis has died, the police department announced Thursday.

Police say the man, in his late 20s, was hospitalized after they found him suffering from a gunshot wound after a car crash on the 1800 block of Bryant Avenue North.

The Medical Examiner’s Office notified the police department that the victim died in the hospital Wednesday evening.

The Crime Lab and Homicide Unit are both investigating the incident.

