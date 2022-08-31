Police: Man fighting for life after being stabbed at Bde Maka Ska

article

A man suffered what police say were life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after he was stabbed near Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis Park Police report.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to the attack on the parkway on the west side of the lake between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say it appears an argument between two men in their 30s escalated, ending with one of the men being stabbed.

Officers say that man suffered a serious injury, leaving his life in jeopardy. The other man was taken into custody.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.