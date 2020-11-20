Police investigating death in Minneapolis as homicide

A homicide investigation is underway in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood on Friday.

City officials say officers were called to the 2700 block of 18th Avenue South just before 10:30 a.m. for the report of a person who had possibly died. Inside, officers found the body of a man believed to be in his 20s.

The Minneapolis Crime Lab along with homicide investigators have since been called out to the scene.

Police are still working to determine the nature and exact cause of the victim's death. The man's identity has not yet been released.