Police identify suspect in noose found at Edina Community Center

Police have identified a suspect they say was involved in an incident where a noose was hung at the Edina Community Center.

The Edina Police Department in a brief statement on Friday said, "a juvenile boy has been established as a suspect." The department also thanked the public for helping it identify the person of interest after it released a surveillance photo.

The investigation into the incident began on Tuesday after an Edina Public School staff member found a noose at the Edina Community Center. According to a statement from the district, "the rope was harnessed to an implement on the roof and hung in one of the courtyards."

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and they do not expect to release any other updates this week.