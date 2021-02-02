Police: 46 arrests made in latest south Minneapolis carjacking sting

Law enforcement arrested 46 people in three days as part of a sting targeting violent robbers and carjackers last week in south Minneapolis.

According to a release from the Minneapolis Police Department, with the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force and the Minnesota State Patrol, 46 arrests were made including 69 felony level charges between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28.

Law enforcement also seized 15 firearms and 12 stolen vehicles in the operation. The arrests included carjacking, drugs and weapons violations, auto theft and fleeing police.

The same agencies conducted a similar operation in December where 40 people were arrested.

The city of Minneapolis saw a more than 300 percent increase in carjackings between 2019 and 2020.

The Minneapolis Police Department offered the following safety recommendations as it relates to carjackings:

