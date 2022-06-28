'Playboy bandit' sought in connection to Lakeville burglary

Police in Lakeville are asking for the public's help identifying someone they've dubbed the "Playboy bandit."

In two Facebook posts on Monday, the Lakeville Police Department shared two videos of the suspect, who according to police broke into a business on Holyoke Avenue in downtown Lakeville around 5:30 a.m. on June 25 and caused property damage.

He was wearing a Playboy T-shirt and striped boxer shorts, police said.

Police chief Brad Paulson told FOX 9 they've received a few tips and leads, but the suspect hasn't been positively identified.

Some on social media have suggested the suspect was sleepwalking. To that, Paulsen said: "As far as the sleepwalking debate, we aren’t exactly sure at this point what his mental state was, but he did cause some damage inside of the business that appeared to be deliberate."

If anyone recognizes the "Playboy bandit," they're asked to contact police at 952-985-4879.