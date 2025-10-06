Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, Pennington County, Kittson County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, East Becker County, South Clearwater County, Norman County, West Polk County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Isanti County, Benton County, Mille Lacs County, Kanabec County, Chisago County, Morrison County, Todd County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Southern Lake/North Shore, South Itasca County, South Aitkin County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Polk County, Barron County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County

Plane crash near McGregor Airport leaves 3 hurt, dog missing

By
Published  October 6, 2025 5:11pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Plane crash near McGregor Airport leaves 3 hurt, dog missing

Plane crash near McGregor Airport leaves 3 hurt, dog missing

Authorities say three people were injured and a dog is missing after a plane crash in northern Minnesota Sunday night.

The Brief

    • Authorities say three people were injured and a dog is missing after a plane crashed near the McGregor Airport on Sunday.
    • The three people aboard are hospitalized in stable condition.
    • The dog, Mako the Yorkie Terrier, is unaccounted for.

McGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say three people were injured and a dog is missing after a plane crash in northern Minnesota Sunday night.

Plane crash near McGregor Airport

The backstory:

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls at about 4:26 p.m. Sunday about a plane crash near the McGregor Airport. First responders were dispatched, and located the crash about a half mile southeast of the airport.

Officials say the initial investigation shows a Piper PA-28 140 lost power shorty after takeoff and was attempting to return to the McGregor Airport when it crashed in a swampy area short of the runway.

Authorities say three adults were on the aircraft at the time of the crash. One passenger was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The other two were transported to Riverwood Hospital in Aitkin. All three are in stable condition.

Dog missing

What you can do:

Authorities say a dog on the plane is also missing. Mako the yorkie was aboard with his owner. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the dog is still likely in the area of the crash site.

Mako is a Yorkshire Terrier, male with a silver/tan color and 1-year-old, weighing about 5 pounds. The dog may hide under porches, decks or in sheds or window wells. Anyone in the area should check their security, trial and doorbell cameras.

If you see the dog, do not yell, chase or approach. Call (612) 205-2456 with any information or sightings.

Crime and Public SafetyRoad incidents