Pilot hurt after small plane crashed in White Bear Lake, Minn.

A pilot was taken to the hospital after his plane crashlanded near a small airport in White Bear Lake, Minnesota on Sunday.

The White Bear Lake Fire Department confirms the plane crashed in a wooded area off Highway 61 near Benson Airport. Crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

It's not clear what caused the crash at this time. Firefighters say the pilot was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a hospital for treatment.