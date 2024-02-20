Piglet rescued after being 'tossed like a football' at Mardi Gras party in New Orleans

A piglet was rescued after being mistreated and "tossed like a football" at a Mardi Gras carnival in New Orleans, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

The incident happened on February 19.

The society released footage showing the weeks-old piglet, named Piglet, recovering at their facility.

RELATED: Pregnant elk soar through Tennessee skies in state's first-of-its-kind population study

The society said a bysstander saw three men throwing something. She initially thought it was a Nerf football. She then realized the men were tossing a frightened and squealing piglet, "tossing him around like a football."

The bystander said she confronted the group, and the men handed the piglet over. She passed the animal to someone else who took it to the society.

The society said the piglet didn't suffer any internal injuries or trauma.

The Metairie Small Animal Hospital is fostering Piglet. At least one person has offered to adopt him.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.