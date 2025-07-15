Pig Ate My Pizza returning to Robbinsdale, adding Bloomington location in fall

article

A popular pizza restaurant is not only returning to downtown Robbinsdale, but its owners are soon adding a second location.

Pig Ate My Pizza making comeback

What we know:

Officials with Travail Collective announced on Tuesday Pig Ate My Pizza is returning to Robbinsdale this fall at its original location. A second location will also be opening in Bloomington.

Pig Ate My Pizza is known for inventive toppings, pizza made from scratch and having catchy names for each pie. It first opened in 2013 in Robbinsdale, then transitioned in 2022 to Nouvelle Kitchen & Brewery.

Hybrid restaurant experience

Big picture view:

Nouvelle Kitchen & Brewery owners are bringing a hybrid restaurant experience to the revamped pizza shop. Customers will get full table service, but can order from their table with the use of QR codes.

What’s on the menu?

Why you should care:

Owners say it’ll feature several craft pizzas, and the fan-favorite "Ray Charles" is coming back. The menu will also include pastas, salads, smash burgers and Dream Creamery ice cream cups.

They’ll also have pints of Nouvelle beers and craft cocktails.

What about the Bloomington location?

What's next:

Pig Ate My Pizza’s second location will be at 10700 Bloomington Ferry Road. It’s more than 4,000 square feet, and will have seating for 90 indoors, and another 90 on an outdoor patio that will be covered year-round.