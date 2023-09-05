Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 6:26 PM CDT until TUE 7:15 PM CDT, Cook County
4
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 3:54 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 3:55 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Carver County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cook County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County, Burnett County

Pickleball Club groundbreaking ceremony held in Chanhassen

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9

Homeowners adding backyard pickleball courts

Over the past few years, pickleball's popularity has quickly exploded as cities scramble to build courts to meet demand. But its impact is now hitting the residential market too. When Brian and Jenna Knoblauch started researching a backyard court for their kids, an interesting option popped up that piqued their interest.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following a wave of increased pickleball popularity across the Twin Cities, Life Time held a groundbreaking ceremony in Chanhassen on Tuesday for its first-ever dedicated pickleball location in the country.

City officials and Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi offered renderings of the 25,000-square-foot building that will hold eight indoor and seven outdoor courts, along with a viewing area, bar and lounge.

According to a press release, the location will be Life Time’s first first-ever "ground-up pickleball club," expected to open in early 2024.

"Life Time has been all-in on pickleball since 2021, and we aren’t slowing down as our members, and new members, continue to demonstrate their growing passion for this sport in Minnesota and beyond," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO, in a statement following the event. 

The investment of the dedicated building demonstrates the sport’s overall growth and Life Time’s commitment to remain as a provider of pickleball play, according to the announcement.

Invented in 1965 as a leisurely competitive pastime, the game is a combination of badminton, tennis and Ping-Pong that has increased in popularity in recent years among participants both young and old.

Life Time currently operates more than 60 permanent pickleball courts across 12 of Minnesota clubs, and hopes to operate more than 1,000 across the country by the end of 2024, following partnerships with the Major League Pickleball (MLP) and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA). It also operates its own tournament series, The Pickleball Classic.