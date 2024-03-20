Expand / Collapse search

Persistent 81-year-old Hutchinson man earns his GED

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 20, 2024 10:55am CDT
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Persistence has paid off for an 81-year-old Hutchinson man who earned his GED on Friday.

FOX 9 introduced you to Sam Flom last year as he continued his quest to pass the high school equivalency exam. Last week, after 27 months and 950 hours in the classroom, he earned his diploma.

Flom dropped out of school in tenth grade to join the workforce. After time in construction, in the Army, as a janitor, and a gambling manager, he had one regret: never getting his diploma.

In 2021, he started the process to earn his GED. When FOX 9 spoke with him last year, he had passed tests in science and social studies, but he kept falling just short of passing the math and reading tests.

Flom is now set to graduate in May. He told FOX 9 he had goals beyond getting his GED, including taking a computer class and possibly volunteering at the school.