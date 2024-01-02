Pedestrian struck by motorist, killed in Blaine

A man was killed after being hit by a driver in Blaine early Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to 109th Avenue Northeast and Central Avenue Northeast in Blaine on a report of a man lying in the road.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man there who had been struck by a car. Medics called for an ambulance to take the victim to a nearby hospital, but he died at the scene.

The driver of the car believed to have hit the victim was located a short time later. Authorities say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.