Pedestrian hit, killed on I-94 exit ramp in Maple Grove

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a motorist and killed on a Maple Grove freeway exit ramp early Thursday morning.

According to MSP, a person driving a Toyota Highlander was taking the exit off Interstate 94 West on Weaver Lake Parkway when they struck a pedestrian who was crossing the ramp.

The pedestrian was killed in the incident.

The ramp is expected to be closed until about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.