Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in St. Paul, Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
St. Paul
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in St. Paul, Minnesota Thursday night. 

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at University Avenue and Rice Street. 

The St. Paul Police Department said the man was walking across the street when he was hit by a car. The driver fled the scene. 

Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in St. Paul Thursday night

A man is in the hospital after he was struck while crossing at University Avenue and Rice Street in St. Paul, Minnesota Thursday night. The drive fled the scene and has not been located.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital. There is no word on his condition. 

No details have been released about the suspect vehicle. Police have interviewed witnesses and are reviewing surveillance video. 

The crash remains under investigation. 