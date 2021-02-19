Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in St. Paul, Minnesota

A man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in St. Paul, Minnesota Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at University Avenue and Rice Street.

The St. Paul Police Department said the man was walking across the street when he was hit by a car. The driver fled the scene.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

No details have been released about the suspect vehicle. Police have interviewed witnesses and are reviewing surveillance video.

The crash remains under investigation.