Pedestrian injured in downtown Minneapolis crash, driver arrested

A woman was injured after being struck by a car while crossing the street in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the collision occurred just before 2:30 a.m. as the 50-year-old driver was traveling northbound on Hennepin Avenue and struck the woman crossing the street near 3rd Street North.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman in the street with potentially life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement provided medical aid until EMS arrived, and she was transported to the hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail for probable cause of criminal vehicular operation. He has not been officially charged.

The incident remains under investigation.