Pedestrian hit in St. Paul along I-94 left with life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian hit along I-94 in St. Paul late Thursday evening is now facing life-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jeffrey Welage, 40, of Mounds View, was struck by a 2014 Honda Pilot around 10:53 p.m. along eastbound I-94 and Jackson St. in St. Paul.

The driver, Anthony Cuchetti, 48, of Red Wing, wasn’t injured in the incident, while Welsage is listed with life-threatening injuries.