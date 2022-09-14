Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-94 ramp

article

An unknown woman died early Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on the entrance ramp to Interstate 94 from West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.

The woman, identified in a report from Minnesota State Patrol only as "Jane Doe", died at the scene after being struck by a 31-year-old St. Paul man driving a 2008 BMW SUV on the ramp from West Broadway onto I-94 southbound.

Troopers say the woman was crossing through the intersection at the entrance ramp when she was hit by the vehicle around 3:30 a.m.

The driver is now being held in Hennepin County Jail on a charge of probable cause vehicular homicide. Formal charges have not yet been filed in the case.