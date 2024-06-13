You can renew your US passport online again with limited trial program

Online passport renewal is back in the U.S. with limited capacity.

The U.S. State Department has relaunched a beta program for renewing your passport online , with plans to gradually increase capacity each day, reports say.

According to the State Department, a limited number of eligible Americans will be allowed to submit applications online at a "midday eastern time window" each day. The application pool will close once the unspecified daily limit is reached.

The State Department tried a similar online renewal program in 2022, but ended it after a backlog caused wait times to balloon to up to 13 weeks, Forbes reported.

The online passport renewal program takes the same amount of time as doing it by mail, and the passport you’re renewing will be canceled after you submit your application for a new one. You’ll be able to pay for the renewal online using a debit or credit card.

Requirements for renewing passport online

To renew your passport online, you have to meet the following criteria, according to the State Department: