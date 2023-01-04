Parole denied for second convict in Minneapolis police officer's ambush murder

Another man convicted of murder in the ambush killing of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf has been denied parole, officials say.

Nantambu Noah Kambon was denied release in the 1992 slaying outside a pizza shop in Minneapolis. The decision comes a little under two months after Pepi Mckenzie was denied parole in the same murder.

Both men were among four Vice Lord gang members convicted for roles in the shooting.

Like Mckenzie, Kambon was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

"Public safety is the dominant consideration in making this decision, along with the input of the community and the victim’s family, and rehabilitation efforts by the person seeking parole," Commissioner Paul Schnell said. "After a thorough review of the record and a discussion with Mr. Kambon, I denied parole and continued his sentence for another four years."

If he is ever paroled, Kambon will still have to serve an additional 15-year sentence for an attempted murder conviction in the same case.