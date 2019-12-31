Parent sues for damages following boy's E. coli infection linked to State Fair

article

A parent is suing the agency that oversees the Minnesota State Fair after their son became seriously ill from an E. coli infection linked to the Miracle of Birth Center. They are seeking more than $50,000 in damages due to hospital expenses and lost wages during the boy's treatment.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ramsey County District Court against the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, calling the agency "negligent" because it failed to create measures to reduce disease transmission at the Fair.

According to the lawsuit, the five-year-old boy went to the State Fair on Aug. 29 and touched several animals at the Miracle of Birth Center. Five days later, the boy was admitted to a hospital, where doctors determined he had developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a complication to E. coli infection. HUS can lead to kidney failure. The boy remained hospitalized until September 13. The court documents say the boy suffered "permanent physical damage" to his kidneys and organs.

In September, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed at least 11 E. coli infection cases were linked to the State Fair. Six people were hospitalized. Those impacted ranged in age from two years old to 43 years old.

FOX 9 reached out to the Minnesota State Fair, but a spokesperson said the Fair does not comment on pending litigation.