Paramedic honored for creating mental health support program

Among the honorees was a 29-year EMS veteran who responded to the 2003 high school shooting in Cold Spring. After a PTSD diagnosis, Stacy Jensen committed her life to helping others struggling with their mental health.



On Tuesday, the Minnesota Ambulance Association hosted its Stars of Life award ceremony to recognize paramedics and EMS professionals for their extraordinary efforts.

M Health Fairview paramedic Stacy Jensen was among more than 25 professionals who received recognition.

"I’m very honored," M Health Fairview paramedic Stacy Jensen told FOX 9. "I’m very humbled."

In 2003, Jensen responded to a school shooting in Cold Spring. In 2004, she was diagnosed with PTSD.

Now, many years later she has turned her grief into purpose.

Jensen launched a peer support program to support M Health Fairview emergency responders who are struggling with their mental health.

More than 150 emergency responders now have access to confidential mental health support through phone calls, texts, emails, and in-person conversations.

"If anybody [is] struggling, it’s a slippery slope, and if we can prevent one person from falling all the way down that slope, it’s a win," Jensen says.