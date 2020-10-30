Osseo Area Schools shifting to distance learning for students in grades 6-12

Osseo Area Schools will be shifting its secondary school students to full distance learning in November amid rising COVID-19 rates in the community, according to district officials.

Friday, the school board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to move grades 6-12 from hybrid into distance learning starting Monday, Nov. 9. There will be some in-person individual student supports for students with significant needs.

Elementary and younger students will remain in the hybrid learning model.

The district will be continuing with high school activities and athletics, but if "substantial transmission" occurs within those programs, the district will pause them for at least two weeks due to state guidance.

Osseo is one of the latest school districts to make learning model shifts in recent weeks amid the pandemic. As of Thursday, there were 25 Minnesota counties with a COVID-19 case rate over the threshold for distance learning for all grade levels.