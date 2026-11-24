The Brief Minnesota lawmakers and prosecutors say federal officials have blocked investigations into the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents. Betty McCollum announced Tuesday morning the Federal Law Enforcement Information Sharing Act. It could force federal agencies to share information when federal agents face state law investigations. McCollum said she plans to formally introduce the bill on Dec. 2 after Congress returns from the Thanksgiving holiday.



Minnesota lawmakers and prosecutors say a new bill could force federal agencies to share information when federal agents face state law investigations.

Federal Law Enforcement Information Sharing Act

Betty McCollum announced Tuesday she will introduce the Federal Law Enforcement Information Sharing Act as officials push for new federal accountability following "Operation Metro Surge."

The bill would require federal agencies to cooperate with state and local investigators whenever federal agents are under investigation for potential violations of state law.

Big picture view:

McCollum's proposal would create a federal requirement for information sharing in cases involving possible state law violations by federal agents.

McCollum said she plans to formally introduce the bill on Dec. 2, once Congress returns from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Why Minnesota officials are pushing it

The backstory:

Minnesota lawmakers and prosecutors say federal officials have repeatedly blocked investigations into the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.

They say federal officials blocked state investigators from accessing crime scenes, refused time-sensitive tests and would not share federal reports.

What they're saying:

"They started with blocking our state investigators from accessing crime scenes. They refuse to allow time-sensitive tests, and they would not share federal reports," McCollum said. "And they continue to this day to withhold evidence. The Trump administration refuses to provide information that our state law enforcement needs to pursue justice for Minnesotans, and I would add for the citizens of this country."