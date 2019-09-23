Opening statements begin in former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger's murder trial

Opening statements began Monday in the trial for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Prosecutor Jason Hermus said Guyger ignored multiple signs that showed she was on the wrong apartment floor on the night she killed her upstairs neighbor, 26-year-old Botham Jean. One of those signs was a bright red doormat outside Jean’s apartment.

“Botham Jean wanted his apartment to be very noticeable. And he took steps to make sure that happened. In front of Botham’s apartment is this extremely obvious bright red floor mat, right in front of his door. I want to reiterate Amber Guyger had no floor mat,” he said.

Prosecutors show the jury a bright red floor mat that Amber Guyger missed as she walked up to Botham Jean's apartment.

He told jurors Guyger had plans to meet up with her partner who she was “intimate” with later that night, even though she had worked a 13-hour shift for the Dallas Police Department.

Hermus also mentioned text messages between Guyger and her partner, talked about bullet trajectories suggesting Jean was in a crouched position when he was shot and argued Guyger didn’t do anything to try to save Jean after she shot him.

The defense is expected to give its opening statements when the court returns from recess at 2 p.m.

The trial began Monday morning with Judge Tammy Kemp ruling on motions from prosecutors and the defense, including a motion for a mistrial because of news coverage that aired on FOX 4 Sunday night.

Guyger’s defense team gave Judge Kemp a DVD copy of a story that included an interview with Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot discussing the case.

There is a gag order, meaning attorneys associated with the trial are not supposed to comment publicly.

Judge Kemp questioned jurors individually to make sure they did not see the news coverage. She then denied the motion and told jurors they would be sequestered for the remainder of the trial.

Judge Kemp also reminded everyone that laptops, cellphones and even Apple watches are not allowed in the courtroom to limit distractions.

Out of the presence of the jury, she became frustrated because someone’s laptop started playing music during the proceedings.

Judge Tammy Kemp was furious when the Amber Guyger murder trial was interrupted by music from someone's laptop.

Gugyer is accused of murdering Jean in his Southside Flats apartment last year.

She had just finished a shift and was still in uniform when she claims she mistook his apartment for her own and shot him thinking he was a burglar.

Cellphone video shows Guyger on the phone calling for help. She said she gave him "verbal commands that were ignored" then shot him before ever entering the apartment.

Attorney Russell Wilson is a former prosecutor not associated with the case. He said the first day of the trial is critical. The opening statements will serve as a roadmap for the trial.

"Trial psychologists tell us that a lot of jurors form their opinions about guilt or innocence during opening statements and everything after that is just the information that fills what you're already told," Wilson said.

Guyger was initially arrested and charged with manslaughter but a grand jury indicted her for murder in November.

Dallas County DA Creuzot maintains that is the appropriate charge.

“It seemed to me that people were misinterpreting the facts of the case and what they meant legally. So this issue of manslaughter, that it was manslaughter, I wrote no. This is more appropriately a murder case based on the facts as reported,” he said. “I’ve studied what we have and I feel comfortable that we’re going forward on it. But I don’t have any idea how it will end up.”

This week Jean’s family is expected to testify, along with expert witnesses who will discuss police use of force.

"I think you're gonna hear family and probably one of the first responders. You're gonna go through the scene of what do you see when you hear the 911 call, you arrive on scene and what's going on," Wilson said.

Before the trial got underway, a number of local church leaders made a plea for justice. They gathered outside the Crowley courts building to speak about their hope that the trial will be conducted with integrity.

They talked about the inequities in our criminal justice system but also issued a call for peace and spoke about Jean. They said he took joy in serving others.

"We want to know and to recognize that he was a good man and a godly man. He was a man of purpose and a man of faith," they said. "We need to understand that there needs to be unity in our city amongst different cultures that represent our city. We need unity among our cops, our police officers."

The pastor of the Cedar Crest Church of Christ in East Oak Cliff said the best way for people to honor Jean is to maintain a peaceful dialogue not matter what happens in the trial.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

