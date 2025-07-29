Open Streets Minneapolis hosting first 2025 event on Central Ave

The Brief Held in several locations throughout the city, Open Streets shut down popular corridors to traffic, allowing people to enjoy festivities and local businesses. On Aug. 2, city officials will close Central Avenue NE from 14th Street to Lowry Avenue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to host 2025's first event. The family-friendly, car-free festival is said to "highlight local businesses, cultures, and creativity that make Northeast Minneapolis shine."



Minneapolis will kick off the return of its Open Streets festivities – allowing people to roam major corridors free of cars while walking among attractions and businesses – with its first event of the season along Central Avenue.

Open Streets NE

What we know:

Partnering with the Audubon Neighborhood Association and the Coalition of Northeast Minneapolis Neighborhoods, city officials will close Central Avenue NE from 14th Street to Lowry Avenue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The family-friendly, car-free festival is said to "highlight local businesses, cultures, and creativity that make Northeast Minneapolis shine."

Event highlights include music on multiple stages, a pet hub, live wrestling matches, hands-on interactive art experiences and more.

What they're saying:

"Open Streets is more than a street festival, it’s a citywide invitation to celebrate culture, community, and connection," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. "We’re kicking things off this year on Central Avenue, one of our designated Cultural Districts, where the creativity of Northeast Minneapolis will be on full display."

"It is exciting to have Open Streets back in Northeast for the first time since 2019," said City Council President Elliott Payne. "Central Ave is a hub of culture, art, and thriving small businesses — a true reflection of what makes Minneapolis so great."

Open Streets Minneapolis

The backstory:

Since 2011, the one-day events have drawn more than 680,000 people to areas such as Uptown and north Minneapolis for local businesses, artists, musicians and more to gather. From wrestling to live music and food trucks, the events are often seen as free block parties throughout different neighborhoods.

After the future of the program came into doubt due to organizational and funding uncertainty in 2023, city officials announced on Monday three separate dates and locations for 2024 – Lyndale Avenue, West Broadway and Nicollet Avenue.

Open Streets funding

Dig deeper:

In the past, the Open Streets program was run by event organizers with Our Streets, but after asking for an additional $850,000 in funding from the city’s budget in 2023, financial support dried up entirely.

The city now funds neighborhood groups directly for organizing the events.