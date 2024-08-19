Open Streets returns for 2024 throughout Minneapolis neighborhoods

A popular Minneapolis event that closes down large stretches of city streets to allow people to stroll the area with ease will return again in 2024.

What we know

Since 2011, one-day events known as Open Streets have drawn more than 680,000 people to areas such as Uptown and north Minneapolis for local businesses, artists, musicians and more to gather. From wrestling to live music and food trucks, the events are often seen as free block parties throughout different neighborhoods.

After the future of the program came into doubt due to organizational and funding uncertainty in 2023, city officials announced on Monday three separate dates and locations for 2024.



This year, Open Streets events will be held on Lyndale Avenue, in partnership with the Uptown Association, on Aug. 24. The association plans on hosting more than 200 vendors, 40 food trucks and a "Back to School Jam" at Painter Park featuring backpack giveaways, according to an announcement.

On Sept. 21, a second event will be held along West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North, in partnership with the West Broadway Business Coalition. The coalition says it plans on hosting more than 250 vendors and activities spread across 17 blocks that include live music, dance performances and cultural showcases to celebrate the area.

A final event will be held on Nicollet Avenue, in partnership with the Lyndale Neighborhood Association, which plans to organize multiple live music stages, skateboard demonstrations and a 5k Run for Beer.

"Open Streets is Minneapolis at its best," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in an announcement on Monday. "These events bring together thousands of people to celebrate our great city – and the businesses, parks, and people who all make Minneapolis so unique. We are thrilled to kick off another year of Open Streets, and I am so grateful to our City staff and neighborhood partners who have worked tirelessly to set these events up for another successful year."

Uncertain funding

In the past, the Open Streets program was run by event organizers with Our Streets, but after asking for an additional $850,000 in funding from the city’s budget, financial support dried up entirely.

FOX 9 spoke with Our Streets executive director Jose Zayas Caban, who said he felt as if the events were in peril without the additional funding.

"Even though they might be making it seem like Open Streets can continue; the where, and the how, matter a lot, and without funding Open Street the way it is right now, it would effectively end," said Caban.

However, the new plan for the city is to go forward with help from neighborhood groups instead.

Minneapolis' Public Works Department has also previously helped close streets, coordinate police staffing, and facilitate vendor food permits for the events, and intend to do so this year as well.