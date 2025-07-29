Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Aug. 1-3)

article

If you are looking for something to do this weekend in the Twin Cities, here's a look at some of the best events going on across town.

Open Streets Northeast

Saturday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Central Avenue between Lowry Avenue NE and 14th Avenue NE

Free

Open Streets is back in Minneapolis this weekend. This time, in the Northeast neighborhood. During Open Streets, the city closes off a street for community fun. giving residents a chance to explore their neighborhood. Several more events are planned for the summer. Click here for more information.

Minneapolis art fairs

Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3

Powderhorn Park (3400 15th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407) and Bachman’s Garden Center (6010 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN)

Free

Minneapolis will host dueling art fairs this weekend. The Powderhorn Park Art Fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The SoMi Art Fair, formerly the Uptown Art Fair, will also be held both Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Both fairs will feature plenty of artists, crafts, and other fun.

Minneapolis Food Truck Festival

Saturday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park (420 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN)

Free

Forty-plus food trucks will be set up for service this weekend at Father Hennepin Bluff Park in St. Anthony Main as part of the Minneapolis Food Truck Festival. The event will also feature food and games. Click here for a look at the food truck lineup.

CatVideoFest 2025

Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3, showtimes at noon and 4:30 p.m. both days

The Main Cinema (115 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN)

Tickets run $14 a piece. You can click here for more information.

The Main Cinema in Minneapolis will host the self-proclaimed "world's $1 cat video festival" this weekend. The festival is hosted by Oscilloscope Laboratories and features the best cat videos pulled from submissions, the internet, and more.

Rondo Block Party

Saturday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rondo Neighborhood, 820 Rondo Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55104

Free

The historic Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul will host its 2025 block party this weekend. The event will feature everything you'd expect at a block party, including food, music, and vendors. The event will also feature a health and wellness zone.