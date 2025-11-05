Only 1 Minnesota Parents Alliance school board candidate won on Election Day
(FOX 9) - Only one of 11 candidates endorsed by the conservative-leaning Minnesota Parents Alliance for school board seats was able to win on Election Day, despite heavy spending in some races.
Minnesota Parents Alliance losses
What we know:
Only 21 of 331 school districts held elections this year. Of those races, the Minnesota Parents Alliance backed 11 candidates, including three in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
Only Matt Audette, who already serves on the Anoka-Hennepin school board, was able to win a race.
Local perspective:
Here is the full slate of Minnesota Parents Alliance candidates:
- Matt Audette, Anoka Hennepin: Won race in District 4
- Lorraine Coan, Anoka Hennepin: Lost race in District 3
- Tiffany Strabala, Anoka Hennepin: Lost race in District 6
- Frances Wittenberg, Duluth: Lost race in District 1
- Rich Coleman, Fridley: Lost race; Elect three, finished fourth
- Brett Nicholson, Lakeville (ISD 194): Lost special election race
- Jon Conlon, Prior Lake-Savage: Lost special election
- Bryn Forstner, South Washington County: Elect four, finished seventh
- Juan Huerta: South Washington County: Elect four, finished fifth
- Lori Pecchia Michalski, South Washington County: Elect four, finished sixth
- Laura Conway, Wayzata: Elect three, finished fifth
Big picture view:
Some critics raised concerns about the amount of money being funneled into school board races by organizations like the Minnesota Parents Alliance. One group, Excellence Minnesota, which shares an address with the Minnesota Parents Alliance, spent more than $100,000 in the Anoka-Hennepin Race.
The Minnesota School Boards Association, a non-profit organization that represents all the school districts in the state, told FOX 9 this week they have seen heightened interest in school board races coming out of the pandemic.