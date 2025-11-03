Anoka-Hennepin district sees rise in school board race spending

The Brief Out of the 331 school districts in Minnesota, 21 are holding regular elections for school board seats. One teachers union president says the big spending is unique to this campaign. Anoka-Hennepin is the state’s largest district and has been the focus of many donors.



There are a handful of school board races on the ballot this year in Minnesota.

Some have raised concerns about the growing spending in these races that are officially non-partisan.

Teachers union speaks out

What they're saying:

A teachers union president in the state’s largest school district said the amount of money flooding into the Anoka-Hennepin school board race is concerning.



"Our union has often spent money on elections in the past, but ultimately, we are the teachers of the district and are locally based. This election one thing that’s really different is we’re seeing lots of money coming from across the state and even outside of the state into this race," said John Wolhaupter, president of Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota.

What we know:

In this odd-year election, 21 of the 331 school districts in Minnesota are holding regular elections for school board.

The Anoka-Hennepin school board race has been a focus for donors.

The six-member school board has been split on hot button issues, and this election could shift that balance as candidates face off over three seats.

Big spending:

According to campaign finance records, Excellence Minnesota has spent over $100,000 in various school board races across the state. They are associated at the same Wayzata address as the Minnesota Parents Alliance, which backs more conservative-leaning candidates.

According to their website, "Every school board election shapes the future of our children. Excellence Minnesota is committed to helping parents and communities elect leaders who prioritize student achievement and academic excellence above politics and bureaucracy."

What you can do:

The executive director of the Minnesota School Boards Association, a non-profit organization that represents all the school districts in the state said they have seen heightened interest in school board races coming out of the pandemic. Their advice for voters is to do their research before heading to the polls.

"I think it’s very important, not only to understand the issues on which the candidates are running, but also, know the complete package. Know what the candidates are bringing with them perhaps, as well as the issues they’re either supporting or opposing," said Kirk Schneidawind, executive director of the Minnesota School Boards Association.

What's next:

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 4. Polls close at 8 p.m.