Tornado Warning
from FRI 10:03 PM CDT until FRI 10:30 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
17
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Onlookers flock to Rapidan Dam following loss of home

Published  June 26, 2024 11:27pm CDT
Severe Weather
Concerns over bridge near Rapidan Dam

Blue Earth County officials say they are concerned about the bridge near the Rapidan Dam after the dam failed earlier this week.

RAPIDAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement have erected barricades near the Rapidan Dam in Blue Earth County, as the natural disaster attracts crowds of onlookers.

There was a steady stream of people visiting the dam Wednesday, a day after a nearby home was swallowed by rushing waters. 

"Its kind of like going to see a natural wonder of the world I think," said Carol Wyland of Mapleton. 

Wyland was visiting the site for the second day in a row, finding herself both devastated and fascinated by the disaster.

"Your heart is hurting for the people who the house belongs to but still it's just jaw-dropping."

Earlier this week, local authorities announced that the dam faced "imminent threat of collapse" as the Blue Earth River surged from recent heavy rainfall, eroding part of the riverbank. On Wednesday, officials said the dam is now less of a concern, as they shift focus to the stability of a nearby bridge.

"The concern is that the erosion could impact the piers supporting the bridge and that could impact the structural integrity of the bridge," said Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer. "And so we’re continuing to explore mitigation options to make sure the bridge remains."

The eroding riverbank caused a family home to collapse into the river Tuesday. The same family’s nearby business, the Rapidan Dam Store, is now of major concern. The family has launched a fundraiser to help them rebuild.