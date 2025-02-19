One of a kind shrine to skiing

The Brief The Little Wax Shoppe in Minneapolis offers waxes and tune-ups of skis and snowboards with a personal touch. Steve Janisch started the business out of his garage in Uptown just before the pandemic, as a way to stay connected to the local ski community when he and his wife were expecting their first child. Janischh converted a single car stall into his workshop and covered the walls and ceiling with photos and memorabilia, turning the space into a mini-museum of the Minnesota ski scene.



A small ski shop in south Minneapolis helps skiers and snowboarders get the most out of their gear.

Wax on

Big picture view:

Tucked away in south Minneapolis, there is a one-of-a-kind shrine to the sport of skiing.

Every momento on the walls and ceiling has a story.

But Steve Janisch doesn't just wax poetic about his favorite activity.

He makes sure old equipment needed to hit the slopes feels brand new.

"I'm not here to sell you a new pair of skis. I'm just trying to take care of what you've already purchased," said Janisch.

From hobby to side hustle

The backstory:

Customers drop off their gear by appointment only and Janisch usually turns it around within 24 hours.

"Sometimes its just a quick wax for people to get out there and enjoy our trail systems local hills. Other times it's a full blown tune. Gets that ski fully reset for that trip out west," said Janisch.

A former competitive skier, coach and ski shop manager, Janisch started the business a few years ago to stay in touch with fellow skiers when he was about to become a father.

But what makes the shop unique is that Janisch runs it out of his garage, just a few feet from his back door.

"It's a great way to kind of keep it small and do what I enjoy without worrying about making a lease in June when I'm not tuning skis," said Janisch.

Hidden gem

Dig deeper:

A kitchen remodel left Janisch with some cabinets and other materials, and he used them to convert a stall in his garage into his workspace.

The only way customers can access it is through the alley, where a sign made from a hubcap is the lone evidence the shop is there.

"Every once in a while, I'll get somebody at the front door. I'll probably put a sign up there next season. It's always a work in progress," said Janisch.

Janisch says the space has a sort of snack shop aesthetic, complete with a TV, where he plays old ski movies during tune-ups while you wait for appointments on Monday nights.

"Just to banter and chat with somebody about their trip to Big Sky or whatever it might be. It's something that a lot of customers enjoy, but it's also something I get a lot of joy out of," said Janisch.

But helping customers get the most out of their time in the snow gives his little shop a big purpose.

"I just do it because I love it. I think the word's out there that I'm a friendly face who's willing to get your gear dialed without judgment," said Janisch.

For more information on the Little Wax Shoppe, click here.