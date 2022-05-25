On the second anniversary of George Floyd's murder, gatherings held across the Twin Cities

article

On the two-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, with President Joe Biden expected to sign an executive order related to police reform, community organizations around the Twin Cities are holding gatherings to remember Floyd.

George Floyd Global Memorial is holding its annual "Agelversary" event Rise and Remember with a candlelight vigil at George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago Wednesday at 8 p.m.

George Floyd Global Memorial will continue its remembrance celebration with events held through the weekend.

Justice for George Floyd will be holding a rally in front of the Governor’s Mansion from 5-7 p.m.

Communities United Against Police Brutality is holding a gathering in front of the Third Precinct at the intersection of Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue at 7pm. The event will feature music, food, and an open microphone.

Additionally, the City of Minneapolis announced at 7 p.m. a commemorative street sign will be unveiled at 38th and Chicago.