Olivia, Minn. remembers 13-year-old stabbing victim

On the wall outside Grace Community Church, there are messages of love and loss to Isaac Hoff.

Inside his friends and family remember an angel taken too soon.

"I'm in shock. I'm upset. I'm really sad," friend Olivia Babler told FOX 9. "I'm here because Isaac was one of my friends. I want to show support to him and his family and respect for everyone too."

The 13-year-old died after being stabbed in the chest during an argument between his mother and her live-in boyfriend in their apartment above the church early Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say Isaac was standing behind his mother while she and Houston Morris struggled over a knife and when Morris tried to stab her, he missed and stabbed Isaac instead.

"No it didn't surprise me because he always said if he couldn't have her nobody was going to. He always said he was going to kill her and her son," Isaac's aunt Tonya Ziesmer said.

Prosecutors say Isaac's mother had filed for an order for protection against Morris earlier this month because he had verbally and physically assaulted her on several occasions.

Investigators also say Morris has a previous conviction for domestic assault.

"We've tried to keep all this from happening and I don't know, it's very hard," said Ziesmer.

Now Isaac's friends say their hearts are broken and it will take this community a long time to heal.

"I want everyone to know his name and his story and I want everyone to know he was a hero, and I want to be able to take his legacy with me for the rest of my life and be able to laugh even in the sad times. Just like he did," said Babler.

Morris is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

His bail is set at $500,000 with no conditions and $350,000 with conditions.

His next court date is scheduled for April 25.